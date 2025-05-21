The Common Assumption Shoppers Make At Sam's Club That's Costing Them (And What To Do Instead)

Founder Sam Walton welcomed people to the first Sam's Club in 1983, and shoppers have been visiting ever since. From its super-affordable rotisserie chickens, to the TikTok viral imitation crab legs, and platters of fresh-made, in-house sushi, the bulk retailer has lived up to its reputation for selling huge quantities of items at knock-down prices. However, you shouldn't assume that just because it's being sold at Sam's Club, you're getting the best deal possible. In fact, one expert shared that customers — yes, even the most faithful Club and Plus members — can save a little money if they just price-compare with other grocery stores.

Food Republic spoke to Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, who shared, "I've found shelf stable items like flour, rice, and coffee make sense to buy in bulk," especially if the price is right on these non-perishables. Take, for example, the Member's Mark Thai Jasmine Rice, which typically sells for $17.98 for a 25 pound bag, although price may vary by location. Discount grocer Aldi sells a 5 pound bag of jasmine rice for $6.85. Whereas Sam's Club's bag costs just 72 cents per pound, Aldi's comes out to $1.37 per pound.

This process will also reveal when Sam's isn't the cheapest option. A six-pack of Barilla elbow macaroni sold in one pound boxes can be found for $8.52 at Sam's, comes out to 9 cents per pound. At Aldi, a two-pound box of a similar pasta product is sold for $2.09, totaling at just 7 cents per pound. The difference may be is small, but if you're budgeting, every little bit helps.