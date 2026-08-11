Where Does The US Import Most Of Its Meat From?

Have you ever found yourself wondering where Wendy's gets its burger meat? What about when you're at the grocery store? Have you ever asked yourself where the meat comes from? While the vast majority of meat sold in the United States is produced domestically, a significant portion of it is imported from abroad — up to 20%, to be precise. From Australia to Japan, our meat comes from far and wide, but in most cases, it doesn't end up traveling too far. As reported by the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), the U.S. imports most of its meat from its northern neighbor, Canada.

In 2026 alone, the U.S. imported 398,909 metric tons of meat from Canada. The exact breakdown by meat type wasn't disclosed, but Canada's beef industry is one of the country's economic heavyweights, and in 2025, 75% of its beef exports were sent to the United States (via Government of Canada). It also sends a significant share of its pork and lamb exports south of the border. The reason is based in simple geography — with a shared border and free trade agreement in place, there's no country more convenient to trade with than the U.S.

The proximity of the United States and Canada also makes trading live cattle and meat products remarkably simple. Most cattle imported from Canada are sent straight to U.S. meatpacking plants since Canadian ranchers and American processors operate almost as one integrated market. The two countries' meat industries are so intertwined that companies like Cargill (Taco Bell's beef supplier) and JBS run plants and supply chains on both sides of the border, resulting in a massive, interconnected supply chain.