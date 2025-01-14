Prime Vs Choice Beef: The Quality Difference, Explained

If you aren't an expert, meat labels can be intimidating. You might find yourself wading through declarations of "grass-fed" or "organic" or "antibiotic free" — wondering how all these designations will actually affect the taste and the price. And while some food labels do come down to nothing more than marketing (think "natural" or "reduced sugar"), many of the labels you'll find on meat are certifications regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). So if beef is called organic or naturally raised, certain standards are being met. The same goes for the grade. When you make a decision between Choice and Prime beef, you're actually choosing between two different quality cuts.

USDA grading started in the 1920s to establish quality standards; grading examines attributes like tenderness and marbling, which is the flecks of fat within the muscle. That determination is made by a USDA Agricultural Marketing Service grader who looks at a single section of the animal — falling at the very end of the ribeye — to decide whether the whole thing should be labeled Prime, Choice, Select, or a lower grade. There are subsets of each of these grades, which usually aren't included in grocery store labels, so there can be dissimilarity even within the grade. Even so, this grade label will tell you a lot about the meat's texture and taste and what cut of meat you should buy. Prime beef sits at the top of the scale, but Choice beef is the next best thing.