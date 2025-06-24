What Company Supplies Taco Bell's Beef?

Many questions have been raised about what's really in Taco Bell's famous beef, but such discussions may be missing a better question: Where does its beef come from? Like many other businesses, from Sysco to Canadian McDonald's franchises, Taco Bell gets it from Cargill.

As one of the largest beef processors in North America, Cargill is an absolute juggernaut in agribusiness. Maintaining beef supplies is no easy task, between herd size fluctuation, juggling the quality standards of different countries, and managing the sheer scale of its transportation network. However, the company has had 160 years to perfect its operations and adapt with the times — not only processing beef but also chickens, pork, eggs, and dairy. Still, its other business interests don't come close to the 11 billion pounds of beef products it produces every year.

Taco Bell remains so affordable because it can purchase many of its ingredients in bulk quantities. Given the sheer scale of Taco Bell's beef demand and Cargill's supply, it only makes sense the two would partner to enable one of America's favorite cheap dining options. And while Taco Bell might be an enormous chain, it has nothing on the sheer size of Cargill's operations.