Macaroni Salad Was Made A Little Differently In The 1970s
Macaroni salad is one of those traditional foods you expect to see at cookouts and picnics. Like potato salad and creamy coleslaw, its fellow classic summer sides, the dish is generally served chilled, is relatively simple to make, and has a mayo-based dressing. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the 1970s, many people were making it in their kitchens with Miracle Whip. So what's the difference between the condiments?
Miracle Whip debuted from Kraft at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair during the Great Depression. It was meant to be a more affordable substitute for mayonnaise, and it was even used in once-popular mock ham sandwiches. Oil, eggs, and vinegar or lemon juice are used to make mayonnaise, and although Miracle Whip also contains those ingredients, it doesn't have enough oil to use that name under government regulations. That's why its owner, Kraft Heinz, calls it salad dressing, which is how it was also often referred to in recipes in the '70s and later as a stand-in for the brand name.
Miracle Whip also includes high fructose corn syrup, water, mustard flour, paprika, dried garlic, and unspecified spices. That means the tangy dressing is sweeter than mayo and has more flavor from the extra seasoning ingredients. Its texture is also lighter and less creamy.
How to use Miracle Whip for maximum flavor impact
The condiments are similar enough that you can substitute Miracle Whip for mayonnaise in macaroni salad and other cold, savory dishes — just expect a slightly sweeter flavor and a runnier texture. On the upside, its built-in spices and sweetener mean you may not need to add your usual dressing seasonings. But it's not a good idea to swap it into baked goods. The reduced fat content can cause problems, and you don't want your ultra-moist cake to have a faint taste of mustard and garlic.
A retro Miracle Whip macaroni salad can feature the usual mix-ins, including classic celery, onion, bell peppers, and sometimes carrots, hard-boiled eggs, and sweet relish. But since you're already leaning into that tangy profile, it's also the perfect base for a BLT macaroni salad — just fold in crisp bacon, diced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce. Or try other add-ins like pimentos, olives, cucumber, or broccoli. For the dressing, you can cut the Miracle Whip with equal parts mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt, and add pickle juice or hot sauce for extra flavor.
Elbow macaroni is iconic for the dish, but you could play around with that, too. You'll want another short pasta that's not too large, so its size doesn't overwhelm the diced vegetables. Although you usually want to avoid rinsing cooked pasta, in this case it can prevent sticking and any additional cooking from the residual heat.