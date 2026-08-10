Macaroni Salad Was Made A Little Differently In The 1970s

Macaroni salad is one of those traditional foods you expect to see at cookouts and picnics. Like potato salad and creamy coleslaw, its fellow classic summer sides, the dish is generally served chilled, is relatively simple to make, and has a mayo-based dressing. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the 1970s, many people were making it in their kitchens with Miracle Whip. So what's the difference between the condiments?

Miracle Whip debuted from Kraft at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair during the Great Depression. It was meant to be a more affordable substitute for mayonnaise, and it was even used in once-popular mock ham sandwiches. Oil, eggs, and vinegar or lemon juice are used to make mayonnaise, and although Miracle Whip also contains those ingredients, it doesn't have enough oil to use that name under government regulations. That's why its owner, Kraft Heinz, calls it salad dressing, which is how it was also often referred to in recipes in the '70s and later as a stand-in for the brand name.

Miracle Whip also includes high fructose corn syrup, water, mustard flour, paprika, dried garlic, and unspecified spices. That means the tangy dressing is sweeter than mayo and has more flavor from the extra seasoning ingredients. Its texture is also lighter and less creamy.