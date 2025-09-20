The Once-Popular 1930s Sandwich That Was Born Out Of Necessity

Have you heard of ham salad sandwiches before? If so, you may have asked yourself: What is ham salad? It's not your typical greens kind of salad, that's for sure. It's usually made with diced ham and used like a pate or meat spread. However, in the 1930s, when America was in the grip of the Great Depression, people just didn't have the means to buy ham. They had every other ingredient needed, though. Enter: the mock ham sandwich. To this day, you have easy access to the cheap deli meat you can turn into a creamy, old-fashioned salad. It's bologna; the very same bologna that likely graced your lunchbox as a kid, right alongside the standard white bread and Kraft American cheese.

In essence, this recipe is the same as a standard ham salad, but just substitutes the ham with bologna or even Spam. Back in the 1930s, bologna often used less desirable cuts of meat or organ meat, which you can still find in cheaper bologna brands to this day. This spread is still sometimes eaten, especially in the Southern states, and is sometimes just called bologna salad.

It also retains some similarities to the dish known as Olivier salad, a mix of vegetables, ham, mayo, onions, eggs, and pickles commonly attributed to Russia or Ukraine. Yet pork is pork, and despite the differences in quality, mock ham salad scratched the itch of a comforting classic that many people craved.