Want Ultra Moist Boxed Cake With Homemade Taste & Texture? Add Just One Creamy Ingredient

When it comes to making cakes, premade mixes can be a timesaver for busy home bakers. But using a boxed cake mix often yields a final result that tastes like the shortcut it is. There are some mistakes you can avoid to get better results, though, as well as ingredients that can take your boxed cake mix to another level. Food Republic spoke with world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo to learn one of his expert additions for leveling up boxed cake mix: sour cream.

"Sour cream adds moisture and richness to boxed cake mix, resulting in a more tender crumb and a tangy flavor that enhances the overall taste," Zumbo shared. A full-fat sour cream is the best choice for a maximum upgrade — more fat means more added richness.

In addition to an uptick in moisture, the sour cream lends a creamy quality to your cake batter without thinning it out. Plus, the tartness is a good foil for the sweetness of the cake. "Sour cream, I find, goes well with any type of baked cake, so it's very versatile in its use and results," Zumbo explained.

When adding the sour cream to your other cake ingredients, you don't need to subtract from anything else. Simply add in about two tablespoons to your wet ingredients (this amount can be increased for a larger boxed cake mix). Zumbo explained, "[The] best way to incorporate the sour cream is with the liquids or at the end of mixing."