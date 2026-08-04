What's New At Costco: August 2026 Edition
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Costco inspires loyalty in its members, knowing how to provide what they want and continuing to make changes to improve the customer experience. That makes it worth it for people to shell out $65 a year, or $130 for the executive level, to have access to the warehouse club. As a result, membership renewals in the U.S. and Canada remain at more than 90% every year, which in turn helps Costco keep prices low (per The Motley Fool). But it's not just affordability that keeps shoppers coming, it's also the quality of the products they get for their money, including from the chain's private label Kirkland brand.
Costco regularly introduces new items from both its own brand and others, which appear alongside its groceries that customers always buy. A fresh crop has appeared with the arrival of August for shoppers to discover in its warehouses and online. We've chosen some of our favorites to highlight, which include a couple of cool drinks for the last month of summer, snacks that don't skimp on nutrition, and a cooking staple at a super-affordable price.
Nature's Path elevates crunchy granola with pumpkin and flax seeds
Pumpkin and flax seeds combine with whole grain rolled oats in this Nature's Path organic granola that's also baked with coconut oil and flavored with cane sugar, molasses, and cinnamon. Enjoy a bowl with milk, or mix with other foods, such as yogurt and fresh fruit.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola can be found at Costco for $11.89.
Recharge with Ghost Energy Drink in three bright flavors
Get a sugar-free boost from Ghost Energy Drink in three flavors with this variety pack. It comes with six 16-ounce cans each of Bubblicious Strawberry Splash, Cherry Limeade, and 'Merica Pop, inspired by the iconic red, white, and blue popsicles.
Ghost Energy Drink's Variety Pack is available from Costco for $32.99.
Al Dente marries artisan quality with high protein in its pasta
Taste and nutrition go hand in hand with Al Dente's protein pasta, which boasts 30 grams in each serving, along with 14 grams of fiber and 40% less carbohydrates than regular brands. The small-batch product, made with cage-free eggs sourced from family farms, comes with three 10-ounce bags each of cavatappi and rigatoni.
Costco sells the Al Dente Protein Pasta Cavatappi and Rigatoni six-bag bundle for $29.99.
Mango and raspberry flavors boost Saint James organic iced tea
Saint James brings the refreshing taste of fruit to its organic brewed iced tea with this variety pack. There are eight 16-ounce bottles of Classic Mango and seven of Red Raspberry, both sugar-free and fortified with natural antioxidants.
Saint James Organic Brewed Tea Variety Pack is sold by Costco for $23.99.
Zest up barbecued foods with Spiceology's Grilling Rubs
Amplify your barbecued meats, poultry, and even veggies with the bold flavors of Spiceology's grilling rubs. The three-pack include jars of Smoky Honey Habanero, Nashville Hot Chicken, and Cowboy Butter's garlic, herbs, and spices.
Spiceology's Grilling Rub 3-Pack can be found at Costco for $39.99.
Platterful's birthday Charcuterie Kit is a festive food sampler
Charcuterie boards make celebration food more fun, including this Happy Birthday kit from Platterful that serves up to four and comes with a birthday sign stick and candles. It includes artisan meats and cheeses, such sa salami and Gouda, crackers, olives, nuts, blueberry cardamom preserves, and more, along with instructions for its eye-catching assembly.
Platterful's Happy Birthday Charcuterie Kit is available at Costco for $124.99.
Olipop's Crisp Apple soda is a fizzy treat with a probiotic bonus
Olipop crafts soda enhanced with probiotics, botanicals, 9 grams of plant fiber, and free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives. This Crisp Apple flavor comes in a case of 24 12-ounce cans.
Costco sells Olipop's Crisp Apple Prebioitic Soda in a 24-pack for $54.99.
Assorted Haribo gummi treats come together in its Happy Mix multipack
Haribo's iconic gummi bears team up with some of the brand's other soft and chewy candies in this 120-mini bag Happy Mix. The original Goldbears are joined by Goldbears Wild Berry, sweet and sour Twin Snakes Minis, and Sour Sodas.
Haribo's Gummi Candy Happy Mix is sold by Costco for $17.99.
Get Ottavio Summum's extra virgin olive oil at a bargain price
Costco lives up to its low-cost reputation with Ottavio Summum's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which members can snap up in a 3.15-quart bottle for a steal. It's imported from Greece and produced using the cold press method, which is of higher quality than comparable expeller-pressed products.
Ottavio Summum Extra Virgin Olive Oil is available at Costco for $26.99.
Volupta's Freeze Dried Strawberries are a tasty all-fruit snack
Volupta's freeze-dried strawberries sing on their own without any added sugar, and are packed in a 5-ounce bag that holds the equivalent of 3 pounds of fresh fruit. They're delicious for snacking on their own, or in other ways, such as on cereal or ice cream, in smoothies, or as the secret to more vibrant cakes and frostings.
Volupta's Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries can be found at Costco for $11.99.
Bakery's Bling's Unicorn and Dinosaur Cookie Kits are fun and creative for kids
Kids should love decorating sparkly unicorn and dinosaur cookies with these kits from Bakery Bling, before getting to eat their colorful creations. Each includes eight baked vanilla cookies, icing, glitter sugar and dust, and candy decorating pieces.
Bakery Bling's Unicorn and Dinosaur Cookie Kits are sold together by Costco for $32.99.