What's New At Costco: August 2026 Edition

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Costco inspires loyalty in its members, knowing how to provide what they want and continuing to make changes to improve the customer experience. That makes it worth it for people to shell out $65 a year, or $130 for the executive level, to have access to the warehouse club. As a result, membership renewals in the U.S. and Canada remain at more than 90% every year, which in turn helps Costco keep prices low (per The Motley Fool). But it's not just affordability that keeps shoppers coming, it's also the quality of the products they get for their money, including from the chain's private label Kirkland brand.

Costco regularly introduces new items from both its own brand and others, which appear alongside its groceries that customers always buy. A fresh crop has appeared with the arrival of August for shoppers to discover in its warehouses and online. We've chosen some of our favorites to highlight, which include a couple of cool drinks for the last month of summer, snacks that don't skimp on nutrition, and a cooking staple at a super-affordable price.