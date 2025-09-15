Where Does Culver's Get The Beef For Its Iconic ButterBurgers?
There's nothing quite like the pleasure of taking a bite of Culver's unique ButterBurger – that juicy patty nestled inside a toasted, buttery bun. It's exactly what a burger should be, and paired with Culver's signature sauce, it's a perfect bite of food. If you've ever found yourself wondering where this popular Wisconsin-based chain sources its delicious beef, the answer is, fortunately, a sustainable one. Culver's sources 100% fresh beef from a network of family-run cattle farms in the Midwest.
Many of Culver's suppliers have been in business for generations, raising high-quality cattle with a family-run touch, which translates into the meat. Culver's also sources its dairy from family-run farms, and some of its relationships with these organizations span decades. The commitment to fresh ingredients is evident in how Culver's handles its signature beef. Unlike other restaurant chains, where patties are one commonly frozen item, Culver's "never frozen" policy ensures that its beef doesn't lose moisture, thus retaining its authentic taste and texture. This makes the ButterBurger stand-out as a truly high-quality option.
Culver's goals of sustainability
Since launching the Thank You Farmers program in 2013, Culver's has raised over $6.5 million to support American agriculture. In 2024 alone, the initiative set a new record, pulling in a staggering $1.5 million thanks to donations from customers. These funds fuel climate-smart farming initiatives, agricultural education programs, and hunger relief efforts across the country, to name just a few. It's a full-circle approach: supporting the people who grow the food that Culver's uses in order to deliver its products.
Culver's commitment to sustainable agriculture is also evident through community events like Scoops of Thanks, along with its participation in the Decade of Ag movement, led by U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action. This initiative unites over 200 organizations to promote climate-smart farming practices through collaboration. When asked its reason for joining the movement, Culver's stated, "We believe you reap what you sow ... By bringing together people from around the industry, the Decade of Ag movement is multiplying the efforts that each of us can make individually." So, the next time you crave a ButterBurger, rest assured it's not only made of beef sourced from smaller-scale, family-run farms, you're also supporting the chain's commitment to sustainability.