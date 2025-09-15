Where Does Culver's Get The Beef For Its Iconic ButterBurgers?

There's nothing quite like the pleasure of taking a bite of Culver's unique ButterBurger – that juicy patty nestled inside a toasted, buttery bun. It's exactly what a burger should be, and paired with Culver's signature sauce, it's a perfect bite of food. If you've ever found yourself wondering where this popular Wisconsin-based chain sources its delicious beef, the answer is, fortunately, a sustainable one. Culver's sources 100% fresh beef from a network of family-run cattle farms in the Midwest.

Many of Culver's suppliers have been in business for generations, raising high-quality cattle with a family-run touch, which translates into the meat. Culver's also sources its dairy from family-run farms, and some of its relationships with these organizations span decades. The commitment to fresh ingredients is evident in how Culver's handles its signature beef. Unlike other restaurant chains, where patties are one commonly frozen item, Culver's "never frozen" policy ensures that its beef doesn't lose moisture, thus retaining its authentic taste and texture. This makes the ButterBurger stand-out as a truly high-quality option.