For Ultra-Crispy Hash Browns, You Just Need To Wait

For amateur home cooks to seasoned chefs alike, frying up the perfect hash brown is a culinary milestone. Golden, greasy, and irresistibly savory, they're the highlight of any breakfast spread. But achieving the ideal crunch isn't as simple as it seems, and there are several mistakes that can get in the way. One of the most common? Flipping your hash browns too early. To understand why timing matters, Food Republic consulted Aleka Shunk, founder of Aleka's Get Together.

"Potatoes have a lot of water in them, so when they are flipped too early, you're not giving them a chance to sear properly," Shunk explained. In fact, potatoes are about 79% water, though the exact percentage varies by variety. "You want the moisture to evaporate on the exterior so the potatoes can sear properly and become nice and crispy," she added.

Allowing moisture to evaporate is a key component of triggering the Maillard reaction, a chemical process between amino acids and reducing sugars that occurs when food is exposed to high heat. This reaction is responsible for the golden-brown crust and development of rich, savory flavors. However, if there's still too much water in the potatoes, the surface temperature won't get hot enough for the reaction to occur. Instead, the water turns to steam, which results in soggy, mushy hash browns. And this isn't just specific to them — flipping any seared food too early can sabotage proper browning. So for the crispiest hash browns, timing is key.