5 French Restaurant Rules American Tourists Immediately Break

France doesn't joke about its food. The country, whose own gastronomic tradition garnered UNESCO recognition, is not only renowned for its hard-to-rival culinary heritage and regionally diverse recipes, but also for its consolidated set of eating rituals, which are often rather distinct from those in the U.S. Indeed, American visitors often fall prey to more than a few rookie errors when setting foot in the "Hexagon" and trying its delicious cuisine.

When it comes to perfecting the skill of passing as a native in any French restaurant — be it a more laid-back bistro, a vivacious brasserie, or a higher-end haute cuisine establishment — the key is understanding the philosophy behind French cuisine. At its heart, French dining values structure, tradition, conviviality, moderation, and the ability to exercise good taste, or le bon goût, even in the most informal of environments. Food is meant to be tasted mindfully, rather than scarfed down; recipes should be honored in their near-sanctified traditional form, rather than unnecessarily tinkered with; and, above all, there is a natural rhythm to specific meal times and table customs.

While eating habits are changing around the world, and France is not immune to the rapid influence of food consumerism and globalization, realizing that France treats its food less as a means to an end than an end in itself can help you enter a mindset that should already keep you from making some of the biggest faux pas. But since cultural differences between the States and France do require some background knowledge, we have you covered with some of the blunders to avoid if you don't want to be seen as a maladroit tourist, from ordering unnecessary condiments to misunderstanding basic restaurant etiquette.