How Southern France Makes Pesto

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Italy may have given us pesto, the deliciously fragrant green sauce that can turn any pasta — as well as many other dishes, including chicken salad — into a Mediterranean-flavored delight. Few know, however, that a mere few hundred miles across the border from pesto's birthplace — Genoa, on the Italian Riviera — southern France has its very own form of pesto, "pistou," which is lighter, easier to make, and just as exquisite.

At a glance, the two sauces look — and sound — remarkably similar. Both vivid green, basil-forward, garlicky, and thick in texture. This isn't a huge surprise, as southeastern France — especially Provence and its Côte d'Azur — and northern Italy's Liguria (better known as the Italian Riviera) share deep cultural, linguistic, and geographical similarities. Indeed, southern France has its very own version of pizza and focaccia: pissaladière and fougasse, respectively. But while both pesto and pistou share similar core ingredients and etymology — from the word to "crush" or "pound," referring to the original preparation method with a mortar and pestle — this does not mean the recipes are exactly the same.

Pistou, like pesto, has basil, garlic, and olive oil, but lacks two of the latter's key ingredients: parmesan and pine nuts. Lacking the cheese and nuts makes pistou leaner, more delicate, and simpler overall — as well as vegan-friendly — which also explains its traditional use in Provençal summer soup dishes with vegetables and beans, where it's added to a bowl right before it's eaten.