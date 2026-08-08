10 Herbs To Add To Canned Soup For A Quick Flavor Boost
Canned soup has you covered when you need something quick, convenient, and budget-friendly. But let's be real: As charming and comforting as it is, nothing beats the homemade version. Lucky for you, there are plenty of ways to give simple canned soup a gourmet upgrade. You could dig through the pantry, but we think your best bet is the grocery store's produce aisle — specifically, the herb section. But don't just grab anything at random. Herbs shine brightest when thoughtfully paired. Basil, for example, plays beautifully with bright, summery flavors like tomato or minestrone, but quickly gets overshadowed next to something richer or creamier like clam chowder or broccoli cheese.
Timing and form matter just as much as pairing, too. Woody, hearty herbs like oregano, thyme, and rosemary hold up best dried and added early in the cooking process, as heat and time help concentrate their oils and coax out their core flavors. Delicate, leafy herbs — think parsley, basil, or dill — tell a very different story. They lose most of their bright, volatile compounds during dehydration, so they're best used fresh and added at the very end — either stirred in or scattered on top as an elegant garnish.
You could also attempt to incorporate the herbs before you've even opened the can. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, simply saute your herbs in butter or oil (we'd always recommend a good olive oil that Ina Garten might choose). The herbs will release their fat-soluble flavor compounds into the fat, which then acts as a carrier, spreading those rich aromas throughout the soup once everything's combined. Since it takes a fair amount of heat for herbs to release their flavors, we'd personally stick to using this trick with hardy, dried herbs only — fresh herbs will be lost in the mix.
Basil is the king of herbs for a reason
Basil is the undisputed herb of the summer. Its flavor blends sweet, peppery notes with a hint of anise, and that vibrant, slightly zingy profile can brighten a dish and cut through the heavy saltiness found in many canned soups. There are also plenty of types to choose from, like Thai basil (more licorice-y) or lemon basil (shockingly, tastes like lemon). But no matter what version you're working with, to retain its color and taste, we suggest chopping it coarsely (if at all) and stirring it in right before serving.
Parsley is everybody's favorite garnish
We're not exaggerating when we say parsley is a long-lasting refrigerator essential. This all-rounder has a clean, grassy taste rounded off with a mildly bitter kick. You're probably no stranger to using it as a garnish for a little visual pizzazz, but if you want to get the most out of it, chop it finely and stir it through right before serving. It works particularly well in a New England clam chowder, adding a pop of color while its bitterness cuts through the dish's famously rich and creamy profile.
Do like the Greeks and add oregano
It's no secret that a dash of oregano is an easy shortcut to a delicious chicken marinade or perfectly seasoned potatoes. Bold, earthy, and warm, this herb makes itself known and will add much-needed depth to any canned soup. You're best off using a tablespoon (or two) of dried oregano here, which delivers a stronger, earthier flavor that'll add real complexity, especially when partnered with cozy vegetable-based soups.
Give canned soup a fall inspired twist with rosemary
Fragrant, woodsy, and piney, rosemary is one of those herbs that brings you down to earth. Already no stranger to soups, rosemary is a hardy herb that can be used to add earthy body to the ones you enjoy on a frosty fall or winter evening — think chicken noodle, or bean, lentil, and split pea. Dried rosemary works great, but fresh sprigs lightly simmered in oil will infuse your soup with a well-rounded, unmistakable aroma.
Never toss out your fennel fronds
If you've ever gone through the (admittedly confusing) process of chopping up a fennel bulb, you'll usually find yourself left with the stalks, and attached to them, the feathery fronds. Toss them, and you're tossing out flavor. With a mild, licorice taste, they're completely edible, making for a garnish that looks restaurant-worthy while giving canned soup a real hit of freshness.
Cool things down with a dash of mint
Beyond keeping your breath fresh, mint often plays a unique role in the kitchen. The herb's flavor profile is dominated by menthol, which, fun fact, literally tricks your brain into thinking it's cooler than it really is. That's exactly why we recommend pairing chopped mint with summery, bright canned soups like a simple pea or cucumber; we genuinely can't imagine anything better suited to a scorching hot day!
Foraging for wild garlic has never been trendier
Wild garlic is one of the hottest herbs in the restaurant scene. Only available for a brief window from late winter to late spring, this herb has built a reputation for its intensely garlicky flavor, so much so that you can skip the garlic powder entirely and toss a few handfuls into your canned soup instead. Even better, it's easy to forage too. It grows abundantly in wet, shaded areas, and since it's part of the garlic family, you're bound to smell it before you see it.
A single bay leaf goes a long way
Bay leaves have long been dismissed as all talk, no flavor. But don't let their reputation fool you; this leaf is doing more work than you'd expect. There's actual science behind it too, so haters can go argue with a wall — these little leaves are full of oils that add pizazz. To get the most out of it, use fresh leaves and add them to your soup early, then let it simmer on low for a while. It'll add a subtle, herby depth, an earthy aroma, and a mild background flavor that allows the soup's original character to shine.
Dandelion is a super underrated herb
When you think of dandelions, you probably picture the flower, but what's really interesting are the long, jagged leaves growing at its base. These bad boys have been foraged for thousands of years, and come with a whole host of culinary uses. Their flavor is best described as intensely bitter and peppery on their own, but stirred into a hot broth — or canned soup — that sharpness mellows out. The bitterness will still help cut through the heavy dishes, and best of all, it won't dominate the flavor.
Give canned soup an Asian-inspired flair with cilantro
If you're lucky enough not to carry the soap gene, cilantro is an unskippable addition to canned soup. With its bright, citrusy, fresh flavor, even a small garnish can bring life to the saddest can. It's an extremely common ingredient in Indian lentil curries (or any curry, for that matter), so what better pairing than a can of lentil soup? A handful of cilantro paired with curry powder and cumin will take your soup to a whole new realm of flavor.