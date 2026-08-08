10 Herbs To Add To Canned Soup For A Quick Flavor Boost

Canned soup has you covered when you need something quick, convenient, and budget-friendly. But let's be real: As charming and comforting as it is, nothing beats the homemade version. Lucky for you, there are plenty of ways to give simple canned soup a gourmet upgrade. You could dig through the pantry, but we think your best bet is the grocery store's produce aisle — specifically, the herb section. But don't just grab anything at random. Herbs shine brightest when thoughtfully paired. Basil, for example, plays beautifully with bright, summery flavors like tomato or minestrone, but quickly gets overshadowed next to something richer or creamier like clam chowder or broccoli cheese.

Timing and form matter just as much as pairing, too. Woody, hearty herbs like oregano, thyme, and rosemary hold up best dried and added early in the cooking process, as heat and time help concentrate their oils and coax out their core flavors. Delicate, leafy herbs — think parsley, basil, or dill — tell a very different story. They lose most of their bright, volatile compounds during dehydration, so they're best used fresh and added at the very end — either stirred in or scattered on top as an elegant garnish.

You could also attempt to incorporate the herbs before you've even opened the can. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, simply saute your herbs in butter or oil (we'd always recommend a good olive oil that Ina Garten might choose). The herbs will release their fat-soluble flavor compounds into the fat, which then acts as a carrier, spreading those rich aromas throughout the soup once everything's combined. Since it takes a fair amount of heat for herbs to release their flavors, we'd personally stick to using this trick with hardy, dried herbs only — fresh herbs will be lost in the mix.