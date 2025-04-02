Do Bay Leaves Really Add A Significant Flavor Difference To Your Soups, Stews & Sauces?

In case you weren't aware, bay leaves can actually be picked and used fresh. They derive from the bay laurel tree, which flourishes in zones 8 through 11 (in case you want to grow your own). What you find in the grocery store spice aisle is just the dehydrated version of those same leaves. So, which version should you use for different recipes? Erica R. Williams, responding on behalf of Chef Queenie Thompson, first explains the difference in flavor, saying, "Fresh bay leaves are more vibrant and give off a slightly floral, almost eucalyptus-type aroma, while dried bay leaves have a more concentrated, woodsy taste."

She continues, on behalf of Thompson, "We prefer dried for our classes at the Farm House, especially when we're teaching stews and soups that simmer for a while." Williams explains on behalf of Thompson that the Farm House's preference stems — no pun intended — from the fact that dry bay leaves are just easier to store (while still maintaining flavor). Since their flavor is more muted, the dry version is better for dishes with longer cook times because the bay leaf taste won't come through too strongly. On the other hand, dishes that are made quickly benefit from fresh bay leaves. Williams, on behalf of Thompson, ends by reminding us that whichever you use, "Be sure to take it out before serving — nobody wants to bite into that!"