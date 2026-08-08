How To Tell Your Weber Gas Grill Is Going Out

As one of the top-selling gas grill brands, a Weber gas grill can easily last you at least 10 years or more with proper maintenance, though minor issues can occasionally arise sooner. Oftentimes, though, the first sign it's starting to fade is a weak flame or low heat, a potential indicator that your regulator is suffering from wear and tear and may need some adjustment.

Your regulator is that odd-looking metal disc that sits at the connection between your grill's gas hose and your tank. Its job is to control the pressure at which gas enters your grill's burner system, preventing dramatic fireballs and weak flames alike. But when this particular piece trips or starts to fail, it can cause serious problems. When it comes to charcoal versus gas grilling, the major advantage of gas units is their consistent temperature, which doesn't require additional fuel or constant fire tending. A tripped or faulty regulator erases that advantage entirely, usually leading to insufficient heat no matter how high you crank the dial.

Low flames are the most common sign, but you may also notice yellow ones instead. Keep in mind that blue flames are often much hotter, so even if your flames look the same size as before, differences in color are still a good indicator that your regulator is going out. Regulators may look like solid hunks of metal, but they actually have delicate valves and ports inside, so Weber recommends inspecting — and potentially replacing — your regulator every five years to help guarantee safe, reliable grilling.