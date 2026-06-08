How Long Your Weber Gas Grill Should Last

Buying a backyard grill can be a bit of a headache. Should you go gas or should you go charcoal? While many chefs agree that charcoal is superior for added smoky flavor, it can add even more headaches when it comes to preparation, cleanup, and maintenance — made more for the hardcore grill fanatic. Gas grills can be great because they're easier to use, seeing as you don't have to master charcoal temperature, so you can just set the temp and let the grill loose on whatever you're cooking. And, well, while Bobby Flay prefers charcoal, he has a gas grill too. When it comes to what model to choose, there are some high-end grills you could splurge on. But for the regular outdoor griller, Weber is still at the top of the list and regularly receives high reviews. But just how long can you keep your Weber gas grill? It depends on who you talk to, Weber's warranty on individual parts and pieces, and how well you take care of your grill.

If you take care of it, you can expect a decade or more from your gas-powered Weber, but there are some things you might need to tend to along the way. While some websites may say that gas grills are generally replaced every three to five years, this may be more of a sales tactic than actual reality. Sure, you will need to do some regular maintenance, but if you're taking care of wear and tear, you can make your grill last up to 15 (maybe even 20, if you really care for it) years. You just need to understand the basics.