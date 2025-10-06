Old-School BBQ Lovers Know This Simple Hack Makes Gas Grilling Better

Whether you want to grill burgers like a pro, get that perfect finish on a whole salmon, or are just looking to char up some veggies, there's an old-school gas grilling trick that can make your life a whole lot easier. Brian Gunterman, CEO and founder of DDR BBQ Supply, spoke to Food Republic and told us that lava rocks, the once necessary and now helpful tool, still have a place for dedicated barbecuers everywhere.

"Lava rocks turn gas grills into radiant heat powerhouses, absorbing and releasing energy like a ceramic kamado," Gunterman explained. Improvements in gas grill efficiency, heat distribution, and maintenance may have phased out lava rocks for standard models, but they still have a place in outdoor grilling. In the same way they can help you make artisan bread at home, lava rocks are great at giving you even, prolonged heat distribution on the grill while also drastically reducing your risk of flare-ups. Plus, Gunterman said that they hang onto moisture from dripping fat and juices, creating a moister environment than relying on heating elements alone.

Simply place the rocks on a rack between your element and grill grate, leaving enough room for airflow, Gunterman said, and you've got a perfect setup for enhancing your barbecue season. There is a small learning curve when adjusting to gas and rocks rather than just gas, but for the results you get, lava rocks are an easy, affordable choice when looking to upgrade your grill.