McDonald's Created An Unusual Flavored Broccoli In 2014 That Never Made It To Menus

McDonald's is no stranger to controversy, and the globally beloved chain has frequently come under fire for not encouraging kids to eat a nutritionally balanced diet. In response, McDonald's set out to build a more veggie-forward kids menu. Fortunately, there are plenty of creative hacks for getting kids to eat their five-a-day. Some parents blend greens into sweet, protein-packed breakfast smoothies or serve them with a fun twist. McDonald's tried its own version of this trick with broccoli, which ultimately turned out to be a candy-flavored flop.

Reported by Business Insider, back in 2014, then-CEO Don Thompson revealed that McDonald's had developed a bubblegum-flavored broccoli. Yikes. The idea, in theory, was that kids might warm up to their vegetables if they tasted more like candy. But, in all honesty, we can't say we're surprised that this one never made it out of the drawing room. In Thompson's own words, the strange flavor combination "wasn't all that." Allegedly, the (lucky?) kids who got to test it found the flavor more confusing than tasty, and it was quickly shelved.

When word got out about broccoli-gate, the internet had plenty to say. Unsurprisingly, almost no one was clamoring for it to land a permanent spot on the menu. "I would be confused and disgusted too if I had to eat something that tasted like bubblegum with the texture of broccoli," one Redditor shared. "Texture is often just as important as the flavor."