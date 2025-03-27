The Best Protein To Put In Your Breakfast Smoothie

If you're looking for a healthy way to start your day, a breakfast smoothie can give you a boost of fruits and veggies. Make it a more complete, balanced meal by adding a scoop or two of protein. But with so many protein powders on the market, it's hard to know which one to choose. Tiffany Bruno, RDN, MS, Director of Education at Switch4Good – an alternative dairy promoting nonprofit – says, "If you're looking at something like a mass gainer, they can be as high as 50 or more grams per serving. This is far too much for the average person and will just leave them feeling bloated and uncomfortably full."

So, what type of protein powder does Bruno suggest consumers purchase? "A plant-based protein powder that is a combination of pea and rice protein is the best for the average person," says Bruno. "It provides the boost of protein they are looking for to keep them feeling satisfied for a few hours."