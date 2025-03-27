The Best Protein To Put In Your Breakfast Smoothie
If you're looking for a healthy way to start your day, a breakfast smoothie can give you a boost of fruits and veggies. Make it a more complete, balanced meal by adding a scoop or two of protein. But with so many protein powders on the market, it's hard to know which one to choose. Tiffany Bruno, RDN, MS, Director of Education at Switch4Good – an alternative dairy promoting nonprofit – says, "If you're looking at something like a mass gainer, they can be as high as 50 or more grams per serving. This is far too much for the average person and will just leave them feeling bloated and uncomfortably full."
So, what type of protein powder does Bruno suggest consumers purchase? "A plant-based protein powder that is a combination of pea and rice protein is the best for the average person," says Bruno. "It provides the boost of protein they are looking for to keep them feeling satisfied for a few hours."
Why pea and rice protein
Pea and rice protein is great for someone concerned about athletic prowess and recovery. According to Bruno, "it's high enough in leucine for muscle protein synthesis. It also has a high score on the Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS), which means your body is able to absorb and utilize it efficiently." Plant-based protein powders, like pea and rice, have higher fiber and lower fat when compared to animal-based proteins. Pea and rice protein, an excellent alternative for those on either a dairy-free or vegan diet, supports muscle growth and helps with weight management.
When choosing a brand, consumers should check the quality of protein in the product. Combining pea and rice proteins provide the nine essential amino acids our bodies can't produce. Another thing to look for is how many grams of protein the powder contains. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) requires 0.8 grams per 2.2 pounds of body weight, so make sure you are giving yourself the proper serving size. When shopping for protein, look for a powder that contains minimal ingredients and not fillers or additives — namely artificial sweeteners or added sugars — to get the most out of your breakfast smoothie.