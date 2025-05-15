This Is Why Experts Say Fast Food Is Ultra-Processed

When you're grabbing fast food, convenience is the name of the game. We want a tasty, quick meal, so how processed the food is may not be top of mind. For some expert insight on what constitutes ultra-processing in food — and why fast food falls into this category — Food Republic turned to Shalvi Singh, founder of Healthengine.us and senior product manager at Amazon AI.

Singh illuminated the position fast food occupies within the NOVA classification system, which separates food into four categories based on the amount of processing it undergoes before reaching consumers, with level 1 being not processed and level 4 being most processed. "Fast food falls into group 4 in the NOVA classification system with ultra-processed foods (UPF)," Singh explained. "These include industrial formulations encompassing [five] or more, and usually many more, distinctive hyper-palatable ingredients. UPFs also make use of non-culinary kitchen substances like high-fructose corn syrup [and] hydrogenated oils ... They undergo industry-specific techniques like extrusion, molding, pre-frying, and special packaging."

Many fast-food makers cut expenses and amp up the shelf life, flavor, and texture of foods by ultra-processing them with added sweeteners, preservatives, industrial fats, emulsifiers, and stabilizers. "Fast foods with an ultra-processed label go through several industrial stages of profound processes aimed at enhancing structure [while] stripping nutrients and depleting their mineral composition," Singh shared.