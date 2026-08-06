Here's The Average Shelf Life Of Soda

Who doesn't enjoy soda? It's one of the most popular beverages out there, with Coca-Cola alone selling a whopping 2 billion drinks a day. One of the best perks of keeping plenty of cans on standby is that they don't typically go off, making them great for whipping up a spontaneous Jack and Coke highball or cracking open for a quick pick-me-up on a hot day. But while you can certainly leave your cans sitting in the fridge (or pantry) for a hot minute, if you want your pop tasting its best, it's generally recommended to enjoy regular soda within nine months tops. Diet sodas don't get as much leeway, though, and keep fresh for just half as long (per WestAir).

Sodas most often come with a "best by" date, not an expiration date, and this distinction matters. Best by and use by are essentially the difference between quality and spoilage. So while your soda won't grow mold or spoil in the way milk or fresh juices do, it's still susceptible to losing its signature flavor over time. The date on your cans or bottles is primarily a heads-up for when the drink might start losing its bubbles — aka carbonation.

Carbonation refers to the dissolved carbon dioxide gas responsible for that fizzy mouthfeel. That same gas also transforms into carbonic acid, which gives soda its subtle tang and helps balance out all that sugar. Over time, however, certain outside factors like temperature and light can leave your once-crisp soda tasting flat and unbalanced. The type of container also plays a major role in how well it holds up, and opaque aluminum cans offer far better protection from light and heat sources than transparent plastic bottles, which is a big reason why cans tend to stay fresher for longer.