74 Years Ago, The Soda Industry Was Changed Forever

The diet soda industry is worth over $4 billion. Nearly every soda brand offers a diet or zero-sugar alternative, but 75 years ago, no such thing existed. This all changed with the introduction of the first diet soda, No-Cal. Marketed as a diabetic-friendly alternative to already popular sugar-based sodas, it exploded in popularity and reshaped the entire industry.

Interestingly, sodas have always been linked to public health. Before diet soda, old-school soda brands, like Coca-Cola and Pepsi — established in 1886 and 1898, respectively, were sold in pharmacies as medical tonics to boost energy and overall wellness. Eventually, the two brands broke away from their pharmaceutical roots and were sold on a wide commercial scale in the 1920s. During this time, the mere idea of a "low-calorie" soda didn't exist.

What's curious is that the diet soda follows a similar path. Like their sugary counterparts, they were created for a health-based function. The first diet soda — No-Cal — was created by father and son duo Hyman and Morris Kirsch for patients at the Jewish Sanitarium for Chronic Disease. By swapping sugar for non-caloric sweeteners, soda could be safely enjoyed by diabetics and patients with cardiovascular disease. However, it quickly became apparent that many buyers of No-Cal weren't diabetics but just those looking for an alternative to sugary sodas — even though the idea that diet soda is nutritious is one of the biggest soda myths. Nevertheless, Kirsch capitalized on this untapped market, and No-Cal was rebranded from a pharmaceutical drink to one perfect for consumers who wanted less sugar. This marketing strategy worked wonders for the brand, and just a year after its launch, No-Cal was grossing over $5 million annually.