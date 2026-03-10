Pair Jack Daniel's With This Type Of Cola For A Twist On The Iconic Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few drink pairings are as iconic as Jack Daniel's and Coke. The sweetness of Coca-Cola pairs perfectly with the caramel and vanilla notes of the Tennessee whiskey. Hardly any other soft drink comes close, although Coke's similar yet different Mexican version gives the classic a run for its money.

What makes Mexican Coke distinct from U.S. Coke is the sweetener used. USA Coke uses high-fructose corn syrup while Mexican Coke opts for traditional cane sugar. There's no shortage of debate among fans over which one reigns supreme, and while we're not here to settle the score, it's certain that there is a noticeable difference. Mexican Coke is perceived to be more naturally sweet thanks to the cane sugar, while U.S. Coke is sometimes described as more syrupy. Mexican Coke is also served in a glass bottle – whereas U.S. Coke switched over to plastic bottles, which some people believe contributes to its crispier taste.

This brighter, less cloying sweetness makes Mexican Coke a great match for Jack Daniel's while staying true to the classic Jack and Coke pairing. It preserves the familiar balance of flavors but adds a slightly lighter note that lifts the cocktail, making it feel a bit more vibrant. Fortunately, while the drink originates in Mexico, it's sold at most major retailers like Walmart and Costco, so you'll have no trouble finding it. If you want to make a Jack and Coke with Mexican Coke, the process stays just as simple. For a classic highball-style mixed drink, use one part whiskey to two parts Coke, then adjust the ratio depending on how strong you like your beverage.