Pair Jack Daniel's With This Type Of Cola For A Twist On The Iconic Cocktail
Few drink pairings are as iconic as Jack Daniel's and Coke. The sweetness of Coca-Cola pairs perfectly with the caramel and vanilla notes of the Tennessee whiskey. Hardly any other soft drink comes close, although Coke's similar yet different Mexican version gives the classic a run for its money.
What makes Mexican Coke distinct from U.S. Coke is the sweetener used. USA Coke uses high-fructose corn syrup while Mexican Coke opts for traditional cane sugar. There's no shortage of debate among fans over which one reigns supreme, and while we're not here to settle the score, it's certain that there is a noticeable difference. Mexican Coke is perceived to be more naturally sweet thanks to the cane sugar, while U.S. Coke is sometimes described as more syrupy. Mexican Coke is also served in a glass bottle – whereas U.S. Coke switched over to plastic bottles, which some people believe contributes to its crispier taste.
This brighter, less cloying sweetness makes Mexican Coke a great match for Jack Daniel's while staying true to the classic Jack and Coke pairing. It preserves the familiar balance of flavors but adds a slightly lighter note that lifts the cocktail, making it feel a bit more vibrant. Fortunately, while the drink originates in Mexico, it's sold at most major retailers like Walmart and Costco, so you'll have no trouble finding it. If you want to make a Jack and Coke with Mexican Coke, the process stays just as simple. For a classic highball-style mixed drink, use one part whiskey to two parts Coke, then adjust the ratio depending on how strong you like your beverage.
How to upgrade your whiskey and Mexican Coke
Already, whiskey and Coke is a perfectly good drink in its own right and needs little embellishment. But there are plenty of creative ways you can kick it up a notch by introducing new ingredients, garnishes, and even different serving styles. Because Mexican Coke is known for tasting brighter and crisper than its U.S. counterpart, we recommend pairing it with garnishes that bring the same refreshing energy to the table.
Start with the basics. Always serve it over ice to keep the drink cool and refreshing — nothing kills a drink faster than a lukewarm whiskey and Coke. Then add a garnish of lemon or lime. This isn't just for decoration; it adds a bright, acidic snap that cuts through the sweetness of the Mexican Coke. Or, if you prefer your drinks on the richer side, skip the citrus and play with depth instead. A few cocktail cherries — specifically Luxardo, a mixologist's top choice for cocktails — added to the mix or a splash of brown sugar syrup will deliver an indulgent, molasses-rich profile that brings Jack Daniel's caramel notes right to the forefront.
To experiment with even more unique flavor combinations, you can pair Mexican Coke with different styles of whiskey. Jack Daniel's is classified as a Tennessee whiskey, a distinct category that differs from other types of whiskey, such as bourbon and Scotch. Tennessee whiskey is prized for striking a good balance between richness and sweetness. Bourbon is essentially the same as Tennessee whiskey but skips the charcoal mellowing step, leading to a bolder profile. In contrast, Scotch is more diverse, and can switch between a fruity or smoky profile depending on its region. Regardless of which whiskey you choose, each will pair well with Mexican Coke for a unique spin on Jack and Coke.