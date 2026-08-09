3 Costco Australia Food Court Menu Items We Wish Would Come To The States

One of Costco's most beloved perks is its food court, where shoppers can grab something to eat for a reasonable price, and one of the warehouse club's rules for it is that only members are allowed. The best item on the menu is the iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink deal, and among the other options that include pizza, the chicken bake, a turkey and provolone sandwich, and soft serve ice cream sundaes, nothing costs more than around $10 for an 18-inch pizza.

The choices Americans are used to seeing in the food court aren't necessarily what you'll find at Costco in the 13 other countries where it's located, as they have things that aren't available back home. There's poutine on the menu in Canada, for instance, which isn't surprising, while cheeseburgers as an option in Iceland and China, but not in the U.S., is more perplexing. There's a chicken sandwich that British Costco has that Americans want as well. When it comes to the land of Aus, there are three specific things we'd like to see make it our way: the BBQ Meat pizza, fudge brownie, and bubble tea.

Now, sometimes, international locations will have things that eventually do make their way to the United States. For example, fried chicken strips were added everywhere in the U.S. in July 2026, something the 15 Australian locations already had on the menu, although they don't come with fries as they do Down Under. So let's hold out hope that one day, we might see these Australian delights Stateside.