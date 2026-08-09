3 Costco Australia Food Court Menu Items We Wish Would Come To The States
One of Costco's most beloved perks is its food court, where shoppers can grab something to eat for a reasonable price, and one of the warehouse club's rules for it is that only members are allowed. The best item on the menu is the iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink deal, and among the other options that include pizza, the chicken bake, a turkey and provolone sandwich, and soft serve ice cream sundaes, nothing costs more than around $10 for an 18-inch pizza.
The choices Americans are used to seeing in the food court aren't necessarily what you'll find at Costco in the 13 other countries where it's located, as they have things that aren't available back home. There's poutine on the menu in Canada, for instance, which isn't surprising, while cheeseburgers as an option in Iceland and China, but not in the U.S., is more perplexing. There's a chicken sandwich that British Costco has that Americans want as well. When it comes to the land of Aus, there are three specific things we'd like to see make it our way: the BBQ Meat pizza, fudge brownie, and bubble tea.
Now, sometimes, international locations will have things that eventually do make their way to the United States. For example, fried chicken strips were added everywhere in the U.S. in July 2026, something the 15 Australian locations already had on the menu, although they don't come with fries as they do Down Under. So let's hold out hope that one day, we might see these Australian delights Stateside.
BBQ Meat pizza is a carnivore's delight
Just like in America, Australian food courts serve cheese and pepperoni pizza by the slice and as whole pies. But while U.S. stores dropped the Combo with sausage, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives a few years back, much to the dismay of shoppers who still miss it, Aussies still have a third option. The BBQ Meat pizza replaces traditional tomato sauce with a sweet and zesty barbecue sauce, and piles on several meat toppings with the cheese, featuring pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, and ham.
The rich fudge brownie satisfies chocolate cravings
A warm fudge brownie studded with chocolate chips was introduced in June 2026. The rich dessert is baked fresh and cut into large pieces so you get a lot for the $3.99 (Australian dollars) price. It came out the month after Aussie food courts pulled the double chocolate chunk cookie, which is still on the menu in the U.S. Although brownies are an American creation invented at a Chicago hotel, Costco in the States has only offered them as part of a sweet confection that debuted in 2025. The Caramel Brownie Sundae tops vanilla soft serve ice cream with salted caramel sauce and small pieces of the baked treat.
Trendy bubble tea gets a slushy twist
Bubble tea is a blend of black tea, milk, sugar (or another sweetener), and the drink's trademark round tapioca pearls. Called boba, the small, chewy pearls are made from tapioca starch, water, and brown sugar. The sweet beverage is served more like a slushie at Australian food courts, with a thicker consistency than usual, and can be ordered with extra boba or none at all. Members can also get it at Costco in Taiwan, which is where the trendy drink originated.