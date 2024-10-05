The Costco Food Court Item The British Have And Americans Want

Costco's food court fans in the United States have it good. The chain's $1.50 hot dog combo deal is locked in with its bargain price that's remained unchanged since debuting in 1984. The hot dogs are so loved in the U.S. that they topped the list of Julia Child's favorite things from Costco. The warehouse store's pizza also has a loyal following — so much so that when the combo pizza that shoppers want back on the menu was discontinued, nearly 19,000 of them signed a petition to demand its return. Such passionate cravings, however, aren't helped by the fact that the British have access to a food court item that Americans want but can't have — the double chicken fillet sandwich is only on the menu in the U.K.

It comes on a grilled bun and features two massive breaded and fried chicken fillets (skinless, boneless pieces of breast meat). These sit on tomatoes and shredded lettuce and are topped with two slices of cheese. A review of the sandwich by Gary Eats on YouTube describes the chicken as Southern fried style, noting its crunch. He also expressed that the meat and bread were very dry, stating that "what it desperately needs is some mayonnaise, or some ... whatever, just to liven it up." For that matter, "dry" is the word used most often by online reviewers to describe the entree as well. On the other hand, one TikTok user characterized it as "very juicy, but it's very flavorless."