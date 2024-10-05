The Costco Food Court Item The British Have And Americans Want
Costco's food court fans in the United States have it good. The chain's $1.50 hot dog combo deal is locked in with its bargain price that's remained unchanged since debuting in 1984. The hot dogs are so loved in the U.S. that they topped the list of Julia Child's favorite things from Costco. The warehouse store's pizza also has a loyal following — so much so that when the combo pizza that shoppers want back on the menu was discontinued, nearly 19,000 of them signed a petition to demand its return. Such passionate cravings, however, aren't helped by the fact that the British have access to a food court item that Americans want but can't have — the double chicken fillet sandwich is only on the menu in the U.K.
It comes on a grilled bun and features two massive breaded and fried chicken fillets (skinless, boneless pieces of breast meat). These sit on tomatoes and shredded lettuce and are topped with two slices of cheese. A review of the sandwich by Gary Eats on YouTube describes the chicken as Southern fried style, noting its crunch. He also expressed that the meat and bread were very dry, stating that "what it desperately needs is some mayonnaise, or some ... whatever, just to liven it up." For that matter, "dry" is the word used most often by online reviewers to describe the entree as well. On the other hand, one TikTok user characterized it as "very juicy, but it's very flavorless."
More Costco specialties you can't get in the U.S.A.
Despite some of the non-raving reviews that the double chicken fillet sandwich has received, its size is huge and makes for a filling meal. Priced at only £4.29, it's quite affordable. Condiments can help improve it, and mustard and mayo seem to be the preferred choices for livening it up.
There are even more items exclusive to British Costco food courts for Americans to covet. The jacket potatoes are essentially baked potatoes that come with a choice of toppings: baked beans, cheese, beef chili, or tuna. The baked beans option swaps bread for spuds in a take on the U.K.'s beans-on-toast breakfast. The tuna is what the British refer to as tuna mayo, the equivalent of tuna salad, and is a delicious baked potato topping that the U.S. misses out on. Another offering is the Scottish-style Aberdeen Angus cottage pie. It's a comforting classic consisting of minced beef and vegetables in gravy and topped with mashed potatoes.
Americans also wish they could try the five-cheese pizza. As for what kind of cheese Costco puts on its food court pizza in the States, there are just two, and it's the same base used for the only other U.S. option, pepperoni. At some U.K. Costcos, you can even finish off your meal with a delicious dessert of caramel fudge sundae or three scoops of gelato in a waffle cone, featuring Amarena cherry, stracciatella, mint chocolate chip, and salted caramel.