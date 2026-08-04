6 Mexican Restaurant Rules American Tourists Immediately Break

Mexico is close enough to the United States to make it an easy destination for many American tourists. Besides visiting breathtaking pre-Columbian and viceroyal sites, shopping, and enjoying the diverse landscapes, a big part of traveling to Mexico is enjoying its many local specialties. However, there are many details of dining out in the U.S. that we may take for granted that may not exist abroad or are handled differently. If you've traveled to other Latin American countries, you may already be accustomed to these differences, but there are still some aspects of visiting a restaurant in Mexico that are unique to that country.

Along with my spouse, I've visited Mexico multiple times, have taken other American tourists along for visits, and have even organized small group tours to this Spanish-speaking country. During my travels, I've also stayed and dined out with many locals, who have provided me with invaluable insights into Mexican restaurant culture. In my experience, I've noticed that many American tourists may arrive in Mexico not being aware of these cultural particularities. Some of these are polite customs, while others may affect travelers' health and safety. Fortunately, it's easy to learn what not to do at local restaurants so that you can best enjoy your meal. Below are six Mexican restaurant rules that many American tourists may break while visiting this popular tourist destination.