Why Some Restaurants Only Accept Cash For Payment

Eating out is fun and all — until it comes time to pay. Whether you're dining with bad tippers or feeling nervous about how to split the bill, paying for food inspires understandable stress. Sometimes, nervousness can even surround the form of payment itself, like when a restaurant only accepts cash.

While largely a relic of times past, some estanlishments continue to take only paper currency. The practice is more common among petite eateries: food trucks, mom-and-pop restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall spots. Oftentimes, the mode of payment is listed on the door, but occasionally, there's an unspoken understanding among decades-long regulars. Some eateries might even house an ATM to make transactions possible.

So why do such restaurants still exist, despite the prevalence of credit cards and mobile payment options? Largely, it all comes down to credit card processing fees. The expense comprises a steep financial burden, averaging around 2% to 4% of each transaction. Many banks even set additional swipe fees, often around 30 cents per payment. For small-business owners, this adds up to a considerable added expense. Meanwhile, cash is instant, reliable, and consistent. Books can be tallied at the end of the day, and chargebacks aren't a possibility, cementing paper currency as a favorable payment option among small-business owners.