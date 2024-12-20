How Does The Cuisine Differ In New Mexico Vs Mexico?

When you walk into a Mexican restaurant anywhere in the United States, there is a good chance that you might not be getting authentic Mexican food. What you may actually encounter are Tex-Mex style dishes with New Mexican influences. While it may take a minute to recognize the differences between the two cuisines, there are many distinct characteristics that distinguish New Mexican food from traditional Mexican food.

Traditional Mexican food dates back thousands of years, with deep roots stemming from ancient Mayan and Aztec civilizations. These groups utilized staples like corn, beans, and chiles in many of their dishes. Spanish influences later introduced elements like meat and dairy. New Mexican food, on the other hand, derives from the diets of Native American tribes. Early forms of the cuisine incorporated foods similar to Mexican cuisine like corn, beans, squash, and pine nuts in the entrees, although the style of food preparation was unique to the New Mexico region.

While the two cuisines do share many similarities, New Mexican food has become a distinctly different kind of cuisine from traditional Mexican food over time. Modern New Mexican cuisine is also considered a subsection of Tex-Mex food, which is considered a Mexican-inspired cuisine with Americanized influences.