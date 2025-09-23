The 2-Ingredient Spice Blend That Makes Jersey Mike's Subs Taste So Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reddit recently decided that Jersey Mike's is the best sub sandwich chain, and we'd have to agree that they are serving up some of the finest out there. While Food Republic has ranked 8 of its sandwiches (which means there are a few standouts), if you get your subs Mike's Way the sub makers include a selection of ingredients that can really make your order sing. This includes a simple two-ingredient spice blend made of oregano and salt, which might not sound terribly impactful, but actually adds more flavor than you might think.

Oregano is a bit of a workhorse, perhaps best known for its use in Italian cuisine, but at Jersey Mike's its pungent and peppery flavor adds a pleasingly herbal undertone to any sandwich. Much like bay leaves do to basic rice, oregano gives Jersey Mike's subs subtle depth of flavor; you might not notice it while you're eating, but you would notice it was missing if you were to compare two subs, one with oregano and one without.

The extra hit of salt, on the other hand, works to enhance big, meaty flavors and overcomes any bitterness that might be lurking. It also complements and highlights any sweetness that might be on your sandwich, like in tomatoes or the honey mustard sauce. In all, the oregano and salt combo is the perfect addition to Jersey Mike's subs, subtly spreading its seasoned flavor over all the other ingredients.