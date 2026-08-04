Upgrade Your Croissant With This Delicious Ice Cream Hack

The promise of a warm, crispy butter croissant waiting for you at breakfast is enough to brighten even the bleakest of mornings. Dip it in your frothy cappuccino, toast it with some bacon and cheese for a savory twist, or accompany it with a bowl of Greek yogurt if you're hoping to indulge in a bit of sweetness while simultaneously protein-maxxing. But the ultimate, summer-perfect croissant upgrade has just landed: All it requires is a Magnum ice cream.

The "Magnum Croissant" trend has been doing the rounds of social media in the summer of 2026, going viral on apps like TikTok and Instagram, and even being endorsed by the Danish ice cream company itself, which posted a version of the recipe on its socials.

It truly is as simple as it sounds. All you need is a classic croissant — warm, ideally, for the perfect flaky crunch — and a Magnum ice cream. Scoop out a bit of the dough from inside the pastry to make room, remove the stick from the Magnum, pop it inside, and enjoy. It's like having a breakfast pastry and ice cream sandwich all rolled into a glorious bite — and commentators are already noting how decadent it tastes for something you can literally whip up at home for just over $2, especially if you can get your hands on Costco's popular 12-pack croissants.