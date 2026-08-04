Upgrade Your Croissant With This Delicious Ice Cream Hack
The promise of a warm, crispy butter croissant waiting for you at breakfast is enough to brighten even the bleakest of mornings. Dip it in your frothy cappuccino, toast it with some bacon and cheese for a savory twist, or accompany it with a bowl of Greek yogurt if you're hoping to indulge in a bit of sweetness while simultaneously protein-maxxing. But the ultimate, summer-perfect croissant upgrade has just landed: All it requires is a Magnum ice cream.
The "Magnum Croissant" trend has been doing the rounds of social media in the summer of 2026, going viral on apps like TikTok and Instagram, and even being endorsed by the Danish ice cream company itself, which posted a version of the recipe on its socials.
It truly is as simple as it sounds. All you need is a classic croissant — warm, ideally, for the perfect flaky crunch — and a Magnum ice cream. Scoop out a bit of the dough from inside the pastry to make room, remove the stick from the Magnum, pop it inside, and enjoy. It's like having a breakfast pastry and ice cream sandwich all rolled into a glorious bite — and commentators are already noting how decadent it tastes for something you can literally whip up at home for just over $2, especially if you can get your hands on Costco's popular 12-pack croissants.
The viral Magnum Croissant takes cues from a traditional Italian recipe
Magnum Croissants may have invaded our for-you pages and online feeds, but they didn't emerge out of nowhere — and neither are they entirely new. The recipe seems to have been born in an Italian patisserie, Cip e Ciop, in Naples — a city known for its pastry tradition, including sfogliatella and rum babà — which even caught the eye of a Reddit thread from a few years ago.
While the Magnum Croissants' success might be down to its affordable, easily replicable nature with clear aesthetic appeal and an almost nostalgic quality, the trend is rooted in the older — largely Italian — tradition of enjoying pastries and ice cream together. "Cornetto col gelato" — an Italian-style croissant, which is typically sweeter and softer than the butter-heavy, flaky French counterpart, filled with gelato — is an Italian breakfast staple across cafés, especially in the summer. Sicilians take things a step further, combining the local hat-shaped round "brioche col tuppo" with a side of ice-cold granita — which also just so happens to be chef and Food Network personality Giada de Laurentiis' favorite morning treat. Magnum Croissants take these longstanding traditions and package them in a way that is both social-media-friendly and easy to make at home.
And while the hack is simple as is, there are many ways to further enhance it. Try one of Magnum's own specialty flavors, for instance — pistachio for a touch of nutty richness, or the mint chocolate for an After Eights-reminiscent freshness — or add a dollop of spread, like honey, Biscoff or Nutella. The possibilities are endless, but rest assured: The treat works perfectly as is.