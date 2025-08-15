Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Breakfast Dish Is A 4-Ingredient Sicilian Treat
On hectic mornings, it's easy to fall back on the usual suspects — a banana on the way out the door, a bowl of cereal, or yet another egg scramble. But a creative, satisfying breakfast doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming ... just ask Giada De Laurentiis. The Italian-American chef shared a morning treat that's surprisingly simple and refreshing: granita. First created in Sicily, granita is a semi-frozen treat typically made from fruit, sugar, and a liquid of choice, such as citrus juice. After being scraped or blended, the result is a slushy, flaky cousin of shaved ice.
While it's now popularly enjoyed as a dessert, granita is traditionally served for breakfast. De Laurentiis makes her lemon granita using just water, sugar, fresh lemon, and ricotta cheese. She dissolves the sugar in water on the stove, then pours the mixture into a shallow dish to freeze. After a couple of hours, she scrapes it with a fork into light, icy crystals. For serving, she tops the granita with sweetened ricotta and fresh lemon zest, probably following her own game-changing tip for zesting lemons, and pairs it all with a soft brioche roll, just like it's eaten in Sicily. Don't forget this easy breakfast dish can be made up to two days ahead of time, so you can enjoy granita without waiting for it to freeze first.
Variations of granita to try
While lemon granita may be the most traditional flavor, there's a whole world of flavors to explore if citrus isn't your thing. Another classic is almond granita, thanks to the fact that the region of Sicily is Italy's largest almond producer. This version typically blends blanched (sometimes toasted) almonds with water and sugar, then strains the mixture through a cloth for a nutty, smooth base. Coffee lovers might opt for a frosty coffee granita, a perfect breakfast treat to cool down a hot morning. All you need to do is whisk sugar directly in a bowl with freshly brewed coffee, freeze, scrape into icy crystals, and serve with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Summer fruits also make terrific granitas — think blueberries, strawberries, or even watermelon — finished with fresh fruit and a sprig of mint for brightness. And if you're short on time, you can turn your granita into a sippable, on-the-go treat. Simply scoop your chosen flavor into a cup and pour over a complementary liquid to melt it into a slush. For lemon granita, iced tea makes a refreshing Roman-inspired lemon granita tea, while cold brew poured over coffee granita adds an extra boost of caffeine.