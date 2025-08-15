Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Breakfast Dish Is A 4-Ingredient Sicilian Treat

On hectic mornings, it's easy to fall back on the usual suspects — a banana on the way out the door, a bowl of cereal, or yet another egg scramble. But a creative, satisfying breakfast doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming ... just ask Giada De Laurentiis. The Italian-American chef shared a morning treat that's surprisingly simple and refreshing: granita. First created in Sicily, granita is a semi-frozen treat typically made from fruit, sugar, and a liquid of choice, such as citrus juice. After being scraped or blended, the result is a slushy, flaky cousin of shaved ice.

While it's now popularly enjoyed as a dessert, granita is traditionally served for breakfast. De Laurentiis makes her lemon granita using just water, sugar, fresh lemon, and ricotta cheese. She dissolves the sugar in water on the stove, then pours the mixture into a shallow dish to freeze. After a couple of hours, she scrapes it with a fork into light, icy crystals. For serving, she tops the granita with sweetened ricotta and fresh lemon zest, probably following her own game-changing tip for zesting lemons, and pairs it all with a soft brioche roll, just like it's eaten in Sicily. Don't forget this easy breakfast dish can be made up to two days ahead of time, so you can enjoy granita without waiting for it to freeze first.