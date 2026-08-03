Outback Steakhouse Vs Yard House: The Chain With More Affordable Filet Mignon

Filet mignon has a name that hints at this cut of beef's appearance, as mignon is commonly used in French to denote something cute, pretty, or dainty. It comes from the part of the cow called the tenderloin, located within the short loin, which is also where T-bone and porterhouse steaks come from. The tenderloin is near the top of the animal and toward the center, meaning this muscle isn't really responsible for carrying the bovine's weight or helping it move. As such, it has less connective tissue and a melt-in-your-mouth texture, but it requires careful cooking to prevent it from becoming tough, and some chefs opt to cook it sous vide.

The average American beef carcass weighs around 726 pounds, but the two filet mignons it carries — one on each side — total only around 2 pounds, or roughly 0.27% of its total weight. Compare that to the chuck or round, which comprise nearly a quarter of the animal, and you can understand why this cut of beef is so expensive. Despite its high price tag, filet mignon isn't a rare cut of meat, and you can order it at most steakhouses, including casual chain restaurants.

We looked at two popular chains to determine which one serves the most affordably priced dainty steak: Outback and Yard House. Each of these restaurants offers an 8-ounce filet with two sides, but the winner was Outback, where you can get this meal for $34.49. Yard House was just 13% more expensive at $38.99. But each chain offers different options to accompany your cutie-patootie, uptown-girl of a steak, and the tables can turn on price depending on what you order with your filet mignon. Keep in mind, though, that exact menu prices and item availability may vary by location.