Outback Steakhouse Vs Yard House: The Chain With More Affordable Filet Mignon
Filet mignon has a name that hints at this cut of beef's appearance, as mignon is commonly used in French to denote something cute, pretty, or dainty. It comes from the part of the cow called the tenderloin, located within the short loin, which is also where T-bone and porterhouse steaks come from. The tenderloin is near the top of the animal and toward the center, meaning this muscle isn't really responsible for carrying the bovine's weight or helping it move. As such, it has less connective tissue and a melt-in-your-mouth texture, but it requires careful cooking to prevent it from becoming tough, and some chefs opt to cook it sous vide.
The average American beef carcass weighs around 726 pounds, but the two filet mignons it carries — one on each side — total only around 2 pounds, or roughly 0.27% of its total weight. Compare that to the chuck or round, which comprise nearly a quarter of the animal, and you can understand why this cut of beef is so expensive. Despite its high price tag, filet mignon isn't a rare cut of meat, and you can order it at most steakhouses, including casual chain restaurants.
We looked at two popular chains to determine which one serves the most affordably priced dainty steak: Outback and Yard House. Each of these restaurants offers an 8-ounce filet with two sides, but the winner was Outback, where you can get this meal for $34.49. Yard House was just 13% more expensive at $38.99. But each chain offers different options to accompany your cutie-patootie, uptown-girl of a steak, and the tables can turn on price depending on what you order with your filet mignon. Keep in mind, though, that exact menu prices and item availability may vary by location.
A filet mignon dinner at Outback comes with a lot of choices
Outback is known for offering more menu options than most other steakhouse chains in the U.S., and you even have quite a few choices when it comes to ordering a filet mignon at this Aussie-themed establishment. For starters, you can choose a smaller 6-ounce serving of the same cut of beef for just $29.49, while Yard House only offers an 8-ounce portion. You also have your choice of two out of eight complimentary sides, while the competitor offers only half as many options. Outback's standard sides also feel a lot more substantial and diverse, and include items like a loaded baked potato, soup, and a couple of salads.
When it comes to premium sides, Outback offers seven options, which cost $3.49 to $3.99 and include tempting selections like bacon macaroni and cheese, a wedge salad, and French onion soup. Yard House has only two options in this department. Both restaurants allow you to add a soup or salad to your meal, and Outback's seven add-ons average $6.40, while the mean cost of Yard House's five options is about $5.19, although the former's selections feel a bit more luxe than Yard House's more spartan offerings.
The thing that sets the filet mignon meal apart at Outback, though, is the fact that you can add one of four toppings to your steak for only 99 cents, including a decadent blue cheese and bacon butter. You might get what you pay for, though, as many critics and diners rank Outback among the worst steakhouse chains nationwide.
Yard House trades steak sides for a broader overall menu
The options at Yard House pale in comparison to what you can get with a steak at Outback. For starters, we didn't find any options for adding a topping or sauce to your filet mignon, which is odd considering Yard House has a public image of being a bit more upscale than Outback. Nevertheless, this Darden-owned chain brands itself more as a bar than a steakhouse, even boasting about its large selection of draft beers in its logo. Understanding that may help offset the disappointment of this restaurant's side dish choices, which can make your meal feel like you checked the beef box at a reception where the food is an afterthought. Veggies, french fries, and mashed potatoes don't sound half as exciting as what's on offer at the "Crocodile Dundee"-inspired competition.
The upgraded sides consist of parmesan truffle fries for $2 and sweet potato fries for $1, which are considerably cheaper than Outback's premium side dish options, but also don't seem as exciting unless you really love truffles. Appetizer add-ons can also seem a little lackluster by comparison, but include a couple of soups not available at Outback, like tomato bisque and chicken tortilla. If you do find these options appealing and opt for all the upgrades, including an appetizer Caesar salad, your total comes out to $46.98. Doing the same at the Australian-themed chain will cost you 48 cents more.
That said, steak may not be the biggest draw at Yard House, as the rest of its menu feels a touch more sophisticated and cosmopolitan, and you can order items like truffle cheeseburgers, sashimi, tacos, and even pizza. Outside of its steaks, Outback's menu may look similar to that of many inexpensive casual chains.