12 Popular Pot Roast Dishes From Around The World

There's nothing like a pot roast stewing away to inject a little balminess into your kitchen in cold weather. This is something New Englanders understand well — that and thrift — which is why they're credited with popularizing the famous Yankee pot roast, an updated moniker of the less flashy New England boiled dinner.

There is no definitive first appearance of the complete phrase "Yankee pot roast," but American pot-roast recipes were already turning up in print by the 1870s. By 1944, however, the name had become recognizable enough as part of New England cuisine to appear in an official U.S. Army recipe manual.

An old-fashioned New England boiled dinner, according to Meg Muckenhoupt's "The Truth about Baked Beans," consisted of sturdy root vegetables — potatoes, rutabagas, carrots, and turnips — and corned beef, boiled for several hours with salt for seasoning. A decades-old New England cookbook cited by Muckenhoupt also calls for beets and parsnips, though these were hardly universal, as the 1944 U.S. Army variation — which stuck to tomatoes, carrots, onions, and garlic — makes abundantly clear. Contemporary Yankee pot roasts tend to use carrots, celery, onions and tomatoes, though a little experimentation is not frowned upon.

There's also plenty of liberty granted with the choice of cut. A late nineteenth century print of Good Housekeeping cited by Muckenhoupt calls for salt brisket, but modern recipes may substitute with chuck or even underappreciated cuts, like bottom round.