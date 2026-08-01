5 Simple Cocktails You Can Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Bourbon

If you're lucky enough to have access to a Costco with a liquor department, you might already know how versatile and flavorful Kirkland Signature bourbon is. With each bottle containing 1.75 liters, it's one of the best options balancing taste, price, and quantity to deliver something good enough to drink straight but not so fine and expensive that you'd feel bad about using it in a cocktail.

Although bourbon is a sweet liquor, especially compared to other whiskies like rye and scotch, Kirkland's is fairly dry. It certainly has a touch of sugariness that comes out with the heavier notes of vanilla, but all this really does is make it great for balancing sharper, acidic flavors. When you're considering what kind of cocktail to make with this brand, try aiming for something that incorporates these tastes through citrus juices, bitters, or something heavy on botanicals. These complex ingredients tend to overshadow others, but Kirkland's balance of sweetness and 46% alcohol should help mellow them out.

Batch cocktails are especially great because this bourbon is so affordable but doesn't necessarily taste cheap. While unlikely to wow anyone in a blind taste test, it earned a "Kentucky Straight" label, meaning it is aged for two years in new charred barrels, made of at least 51% corn mash, and has no artificial flavors or colorings. Overall, Kirkland Signature bourbon is a strong contender at its price point that only becomes more competitive when you factor in its affordability.