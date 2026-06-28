How To Make A Pineapple Whiskey Summer Cocktail With Just 3 Ingredients

Mixing pineapple with whiskey may not be quite as popular as adding it to rum, but the two powerful flavors work surprisingly well together, delivering something that's somehow both tropical and mellow. But when you want to seriously upgrade both, reach for some lemon juice and create a summery take on a classic Kentucky Lemonade.

Lemonade is one of the best mixers for bourbon, but using lemon juice instead balances the sweetness to a more moderate level. Your alcohol should have enough natural sugar to cut the acidity of your two fruity ingredients — plus, there are plenty of cheap bourbons that taste more expensive than they actually are. The idea is to create a base that's similar to a low-effort whiskey sour, full of dynamic sweet and sour notes that make the cocktail more complex. If you want to achieve that foam, however, it all depends on how you mix in the third ingredient.

Pineapple contains a high number of enzymes with an unintended side effect: They capture air when you shake the juice. By adding all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and giving it a thorough mixing, you create foam similar to egg white in a whiskey sour but with a far more tropical taste. If you want to up the sweetness, feel free to use syrup from canned fruit instead or swap in lemonade rather than lemon juice.