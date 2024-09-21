What Is A Lion's Tail Cocktail And How Did It Get Its Name?

Looking for something bold and boozy to serve at happy hour? The Lion's Tail mixes bourbon with allspice and lime — a classic cocktail that's making a comeback. Bourbon gets shaken and chilled with allspice dram, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and ice. Pour that into a coupe or martini glass. Then express the essential oils of an orange twist by rubbing it around the rim of the glass. The result is a honey-hued cocktail served straight up to kick off a good time.

So why the name? Possibly as a cheeky take from Americans to their friends across the pond. "Twisting the lion's tail" is old American slang to poke fun at the British by referencing their lion on the royal coat of arms.

The recipe didn't actually appear in print until the late thirties when a London publisher released "The Café Royal Cocktail Book." The original drink more likely comes from its colonial cousin as a popular beverage served at underground speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition in the Roaring Twenties.