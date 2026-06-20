You're 4 Ingredients Away From A Perfect Bourbon Summer Cocktail
Lemonade is the perfect antidote to a sweltering summer day. Add bourbon to it, however, and you've got yourself a party. If your idea of the perfect cocktail is something cool, fizzy, and simple to make without turning your kitchen upside down, then a bourbon John Collins is a must — and a drink you should add to your rotation pronto.
The drink requires only four ingredients, many of which most of us will have on hand: the star of the show, bourbon — and if you're in doubt about which brand to choose, there are plenty of terrific value bourbons available — club soda, lemon juice, and simple syrup. While ice and garnishes are the cherry on top that finish off the perfect John Collins, the heart of a great drink lies in these key ingredients alone. The combo is patio-perfect and crisp, and it works because of its harmony: Bourbon adds depth and warmth to lemon juice's tangy acidity, the simple syrup rounds out the sharpness, and the club soda ultimately adds a light, effervescent body.
Quality ingredients effortlessly elevate the simple bourbon John Collins
While making cocktails might seem finicky to many people put off by the whole ordeal, preparing a bourbon John Collins doesn't require any fancy bartending tricks or a degree in mixology. However, if you truly want to elevate your bourbon John Collins from great to elite, the key is the quality of the ingredients. Try to get a high-quality cocktail-grade spirit for starters — and remember that plenty of budget-friendly bourbons punch well above their price tag. Woodford Reserve, Bulleit Frontier, and Wild Turkey 101, among others, work especially well.
Then, if you can, ditch the store-bought lemon juice in favor of freshly squeezed lemons. You'll get all the brightness and tang without the metallic flavor that can come from pre-made juice, plus a much more rounded, fragrant aroma from the lemons. The sweeter Meyer variety works especially well with the oakiness of bourbon. And while simple syrup is just water and sugar, flavored syrups such as ginger or lavender can add an extra bit of flair.