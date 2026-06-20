You're 4 Ingredients Away From A Perfect Bourbon Summer Cocktail

Lemonade is the perfect antidote to a sweltering summer day. Add bourbon to it, however, and you've got yourself a party. If your idea of the perfect cocktail is something cool, fizzy, and simple to make without turning your kitchen upside down, then a bourbon John Collins is a must — and a drink you should add to your rotation pronto.

The drink requires only four ingredients, many of which most of us will have on hand: the star of the show, bourbon — and if you're in doubt about which brand to choose, there are plenty of terrific value bourbons available — club soda, lemon juice, and simple syrup. While ice and garnishes are the cherry on top that finish off the perfect John Collins, the heart of a great drink lies in these key ingredients alone. The combo is patio-perfect and crisp, and it works because of its harmony: Bourbon adds depth and warmth to lemon juice's tangy acidity, the simple syrup rounds out the sharpness, and the club soda ultimately adds a light, effervescent body.