Why Margaritas Tend To Taste Better At Bars And Restaurants

While restaurant-quality food and ambiance naturally make margaritas more enjoyable, you aren't imagining things. They really do tend to taste better at bars and restaurants, thanks largely to a bartender's expert mixing skills or access to specialty machines.

A good, hard shake is the easiest way bartenders upgrade their margaritas. The main reason you shake a drink with ice is to chill the ingredients evenly, giving you an instantly cold cocktail. And while it may seem counterproductive, the dilution you get from this process actually helps the flavor. Margaritas typically rely on pretty potent ingredients, from lime juice to jalapeños or spicy red peppers, which, while delicious, can still pucker your mouth from just a drop or two. By dulling their edges, you can enjoy a wide range of spicy, sharp, or acidic add-ins without getting too overwhelmed.

If you prefer your margarita frozen, you may notice they're still better at a restaurant or bar because they have access to a high-end margarita machine. A dedicated machine keeps ingredients chilled and perfectly distributed, with some even accounting for varying viscosities and thicknesses to deliver a perfect result. Plus, these models often mix in a bit of air to create a softer, fluffier texture. While there are plenty of powerful cocktail blenders that can get you close, there really is no substitute for a machine that can do it all.