You Need The Right Type Of Ice For Easy And Quick Blended Drinks

If you feel like choosing the right ice for making cocktails has gotten more complicated lately, you're not entirely wrong. The shape of ice greatly affects cocktails, so it's perhaps no surprise that there are so many different varieties of ice around these days. For the inside scoop on choosing the best ice for making blended drinks, Food Republic spoke to Rhon Romero, the head bartender for HALL and odo Lounge in New York City. As it turns out, sometimes the simplest answer is the best.

"Crushed ice is best for blended drinks," he explained. "Its small size blends smoothly, creating a consistent texture without overworking the blender." Using crushed ice in a blender makes a lot of sense because, in the end, you're going for a slushy-like texture. Since crushed ice is already broken up, you're already halfway there before you even add any spirits to the blender. With just a few pulses, you can have frozen drinks ready in no time without over-mixing. The smaller the cube, the easier it is on your blender's blades and motor, minimizing the risk of damaging your machine.