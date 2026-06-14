5 Ways To Spot A Tourist Trap Restaurant

Summer is dawning upon us. As temperatures soar and those vacation days scheduled months ago are finally within arm's reach, the dream of fabled days sipping spritzes by the Mediterranean, Asian beaches, or African Skyline and enjoying carb-heavy treats in alleyway restaurants is increasingly tangible. Indeed, there are plenty of excellent choices for a vacay, but Europe is one of the most popular destinations in 2026 (per the Bank of America), and a key to making the best of it is going to the right places — and above all, avoiding the dreaded tourist trap.

Good food is a crucial part of any summer, and we're increasingly on the lookout for authentic experiences: We don't just want to vacation somewhere; we want to feel like we're locals for a week(end). Tourist traps are an easy pitfall because they often mimic an authentic dining environment to unsuspecting foreigners, but more often than not, they leave you with underwhelmed taste buds and an overwhelmed wallet. While none of these are hard-and-fast rules, we've come up with an easy identikit to spot tourist trap red flags — which you can hopefully avoid this summer — and yes, there's some overlap here with Rick Steves' rule to spot good menus abroad.