Upgrade Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sub With These 5 Ordering Tips

Jersey Mike's has won Reddit's seal of approval for best submarine sandwich chain, and why not? It features premium ingredients, including meats that get sliced right before your eyes, and a two-ingredient spice blend that will make your sandwich sing. Food Republic might have ranked the Original Italian sub somewhere around the middle of the pack (something about there being too much meat, if such a thing exists), but it's among the most popular sandwiches that Jersey Mike's sells, and for good reason. It features ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. If you order it Mike's Way, it comes loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, plus a proprietary red wine vinegar and olive oil blend, and the aforementioned spice blend, which is oregano and salt. It's a great sandwich, but there is always room for enhancement, and we've got five ideas for how to give the Italian a boost of flavor.

If you're looking to dress up your next Original Italian, we think you're going to love giving these suggestions a try. It's hard to go wrong when you have such a solid base as this particular sub, so don't hesitate to step right up and take your deliciousness to the next level.