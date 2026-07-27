Upgrade Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sub With These 5 Ordering Tips
Jersey Mike's has won Reddit's seal of approval for best submarine sandwich chain, and why not? It features premium ingredients, including meats that get sliced right before your eyes, and a two-ingredient spice blend that will make your sandwich sing. Food Republic might have ranked the Original Italian sub somewhere around the middle of the pack (something about there being too much meat, if such a thing exists), but it's among the most popular sandwiches that Jersey Mike's sells, and for good reason. It features ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. If you order it Mike's Way, it comes loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, plus a proprietary red wine vinegar and olive oil blend, and the aforementioned spice blend, which is oregano and salt. It's a great sandwich, but there is always room for enhancement, and we've got five ideas for how to give the Italian a boost of flavor.
If you're looking to dress up your next Original Italian, we think you're going to love giving these suggestions a try. It's hard to go wrong when you have such a solid base as this particular sub, so don't hesitate to step right up and take your deliciousness to the next level.
Spice up your life with mustard or peppers
One simple way to give the OG Italian an upgrade is to add a little (or a lot) of spice. Jersey Mike's gives you plenty of options for doing this, too; add on spicy brown mustard as a condiment for just little heat, or have the employees load on the jalapeño peppers or hot chopped pepper relish for a real mouth zing. Either way, the other savory and tangy flavors are still bold enough to still hold their own against your preferred spice level.
Get that (rosemary parmesan) bread
While the default bread for all of Jersey Mike's sandwiches is the white, try instead putting your Italian on the rosemary parmesan bread, and you might just achieve something akin to nirvana. While the white bread is perfectly serviceable (it wouldn't be on the menu if it wasn't), the rosemary parm loaves take it to the next level by adding both an element of nutty, cheesy goodness plus the distinctive boldness of the aromatic herb. It's like the rosemary parmesan bread was made for the Original Italian.
Don't fret about being a 'pain'
Now, whatever bread you prefer, it can really elevate your sandwich if you ask for the stuff that was made fresh that morning. Jersey Mike's actually bakes its bread fresh, in-house, but if there is any bread leftover from the day before, you might find your Italian meats and cheeses on it. Just ask for a fresh loaf when you place your order, and the employee should be happy to accommodate you, but note that you will have to go inside to order if this is important to you.
Take a walk on the other side (of the menu)
In case you weren't aware, there is a whole other side of the Jersey Mike's menu that is filled with hot sandwiches, such as the Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak or Mike's Chicken Philly. And those subs actually have their own special condiments, like the chipotle mayo. However, if you're ordering in-store, you can actually ask to get the chipotle mayo on your Original Italian; chances are good you're going to love it. It adds a touch of heat and a satisfying smokiness that complements all those salty meats.
Some like it hot
Finally, if you like the Original Italian cold, you will love it hot. Picture it: Everything that makes the Italian so good, but grilled up on the flat-top, the meats rendered, the cheese bubbly, the onions starting to sweat. However, not every Jersey Mike's location will do this, and it's up to the franchisee's discretion, so it's important that you ask first (and be ready and willing to accept a "no" in response). If you do find a location that is willing to warm up your Original Italian, though, buckle in for the taste sensation of your life.