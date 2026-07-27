Does Culver's Have Breakfast?

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Culver's is the great Midwestern fast-casual chain that serves up supper club-adjacent favorites, like its beefy pot roast sandwiches and mashed potatoes, alongside more traditional fast food fare. The menu never fails to surprise first-timers, with its crispy fish, fried fresh to order, and Stuffed Green Pepper Soup. While cheese curds might seem out of place on any other burger chain's menu, they make perfect sense at Culver's, since it hails from the state renowned for its cheese. For all of the hoopla surrounding the chain's lunch and dinner menu, though, you might be wondering whether it offers an equally classic and decadent breakfast menu. The answer, unfortunately, is no.

Instead, Culver's focuses all of its attention on its ButterBurgers, chicken, seafood offerings, and, of course, its famous frozen custard. However, if you live in the great state of Wisconsin, you might have some distant memories of eating breakfast at the chain in the early 2000s. For a brief period, it apparently tested breakfast at a few restaurants, but it didn't expand nationwide, nor did it last very long.

One Redditor who tried the early morning menu back in the day called it "decent." Another user who claimed to work at the chain in 2002 wrote that they "remember pancakes and walking around serving coffee."