Is Culver's Fish Fried Fresh To Order?

Culver's can sometimes fly under the radar because, even though it has more than 900 locations in the U.S., the Wisconsin-based chain exists in only 26 states, with no locations, for instance, in the Northeast. But those in the know who have it where they live appreciate it for things like those unique ButterBurgers, sides such as its crinkle-cut fries, Wisconsin cheese curds, and pretzel bites, and the fresh frozen custard that's made daily at each restaurant. Its North Atlantic Cod Sandwich also gets customer kudos — in fact, we judged it highly in our ranking of fast food fish sandwiches. One of the reasons it's so delicious is that the fish is fried fresh when diners place their orders.

As the name suggests, Culver's uses North Atlantic cod, which gives it a leg up on its fast-food competitors, who mostly use Alaska pollock. It's hand-cut into pieces from the thickest, flakiest part of the fish, then hand-battered with a coating that's not too thick and fried. It's available in a sandwich with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce made from a family recipe that uses olives, capers, and sweet relish, all on a buttered and toasted hoagie bun. Customers can also order the dinner, which comes with two or three pieces of fish, two sides, a dipping sauce, and an optional roll with butter. Diners also have a lot of options to customize their order by swapping, adding, or omitting components.