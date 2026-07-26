This Diner Ordering Behavior Will Lead To Server Side-Eye Every Time

You may have gone to a restaurant, and after perusing the menu for a few minutes, your server approached your table to ask if you were ready to order. You put down your menu, looked up at them, and asked if a certain item was fresh. Your waiter then looked at you from the corner of their eye to see if you were being serious. On the surface, it may sound like an innocent question, but if this scenario was the setup for a comedic sketch, they might respond with something like, "No. We dig it out of the trash." But they don't do that, realize you're being serious, and then pause while they figure out how to respond to such a loaded question without offending you.

I was a waiter at several different types of restaurants, from formal sit-down establishments to casual counter-service operations, and there were few ordering behaviors that sent me into a quiet panic like this one. I'd try to quickly profile the diner in an attempt to understand what they meant by "fresh." You see, freshness can mean something different to a diner versus a restaurant worker. In my experience, restaurant workers use the term "fresh" to describe foods that are still safe to eat according to the food safety training many of us are required to undergo. Selling foods that do not fit into that definition is not only illegal, but it's just bad business, and asking such a question can set the tone for your entire dining experience.