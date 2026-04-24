5 Well-Known Restaurant Chains That Make Their Food From Scratch

When food is prepared from scratch, you can really tell the difference in quality — and dare we say — the care that has been put into the meal. But outside of cooking in your own home, or eating out in some smaller, locally owned restaurants, most chains take shortcuts: Frozen items that get fried up straight out of the cooler, or pre-packaged, mass-produced, and microwaved meals that are as unappetizing as they sound (hey, how else can they make food so quickly — other than, you know, an assembly line). However, there are a few well-known restaurant chains that buck the status quo and have instead opted for scratch-made menu items from fresh ingredients.

Some of these restaurants might surprise you, while others have at least partially built their reputation on serving up freshly made meals. But rest assured, they all actually cook the ingredients found in their kitchens — and some of them actually bake their desserts from scratch, too. So if you're out and about and you feel hunger pangs for freshly prepared food, consider dropping in on one of these five chains.