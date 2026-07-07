Everyone Should Follow Anthony Bourdain's Advice On Engaging With Your Server

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When Anthony Bourdain published "Kitchen Confidential," he provided a lot of insight into what goes on behind the scenes at restaurants and changed how Americans perceive the hospitality industry. Perhaps one of the most valuable pieces of advice he gave pertained to the interactions customers have with waitstaff. In my experience speaking to chefs, almost every restaurant has a few dishes they may not be proud of but keeps on the menu to satisfy a particular type of diner, and Bourdain confessed that many restaurant menus also include items that aren't the best quality but sound impressive. To avoid ordering the wrong thing, Bourdain advised diners to be polite to their waiters. As he wrote in the book, "If [your server] likes you, maybe he'll stop you from ordering a piece of fish he knows is going to hurt you."

A good waiter can steer courteous diners away from a dish that will spoil their entire meal. It may sometimes be a subtle gesture in more formal environments, or your diner waitress may flat-out tell you, "You don't want that, honey." It is their job, after all, and their tips rely on it. I've waited tables at restaurants before, and I agree with Anthony. I've informed jovial vegetarian diners about rennet in parmesan cheese, and I've dissuaded a very considerate table that had just returned from Paris from ordering a bad crème brûlée. But a rude table was treated like an alligator in your pool — a very Florida reference that implies you don't want to harm it, you may need a little support from wildlife control (or your manager), but you want it off your property as soon as possible.