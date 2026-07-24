How To Restore Cloudy Granite Countertops Back To New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons why a granite countertop is an excellent investment for your kitchen. Aside from their timeless appearance, they're also known for being exceptionally durable, with excellent heat retention and the ability to withstand daily wear and tear. But while they're a great choice for those looking for a long-term countertop, they're not invincible. One problematic issue granite owners often encounter is the stone going cloudy. Fortunately, a dedicated granite stone cleaner and a non-scratch pad will get it looking good as new.

But why might a granite countertop turn cloudy? Granite is a naturally porous stone, which works both for and against it. While this gives it a natural look and contributes to its durability, it also means it can easily absorb stains and spills. To prevent this, manufacturers apply a sealant. But several factors, such as abrasive cleaning products or acidic food spills, can degrade this protective layer and leave behind a dull, hazy film. Another culprit of a cloudy layer is soap scum and cleaning product residue. Many everyday cleaners, especially if paired with hard tap water, can linger around – particularly if the countertop isn't rinsed thoroughly after cleaning. This might not be noticeable at first, but with repeated application, this build-up can cloud the stone's natural sheen.

To remove this cloudy film, start with a stone-safe cleaning pad. Abrasive materials often do more harm than good, and pads like steel wool can further degrade the sealant and scratch the stone's surface. Pair your cleaning pad with a dedicated granite cleaner, like Granite Gold Daily Cleaner, and give the countertop a good scrub. Once you're happy with the results, it might be worth reapplying a sealant to keep the surface protected and looking fresh. Just be sure you really buff that sealant into the counter rather than letting it sit and soak into the granite.