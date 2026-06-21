Here's The Average Lifespan Of Granite Countertops

Granite is extremely resistant to high heat, which is one of the most obvious features that sets it apart from other popular materials, such as laminate. It won't melt or leave scorch marks like synthetic surfaces, though keep in mind that placing incredibly hot pots and pans directly on a cold slab can still cause the stone to crack or pit.

On the Mohs scale, which measures a material's scratch resistance, granite typically ranges from 6 to 7, meaning it's highly resistant. You don't technically need a cutting board because it's so tough. However, granite can instantly dull your knives, so it's best to always use one.

Granite does tend to sit on the more expensive side of things. But one of the biggest factors to consider when determining whether a high-end kitchen remodel is worth the price is whether it will boost the value of your home. For starters, granite's speckled appearance has a timeless appeal that can translate into real value (although some trend forecasters suggest it could be going out of style).

While granite's natural origins are responsible for many of its biggest strengths, they are also behind one of its weaknesses. Unlike engineered materials, granite is naturally porous, meaning it can absorb moisture over time. Left unprotected, this makes the stone more vulnerable to stains from everyday kitchen culprits, such as red wine, coffee, and cooking oils. Fortunately, this isn't a deal-breaker, and the countertop just needs to be regularly sealed to prevent liquids from soaking in.