Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Grocery-Brand Vodka Is More Affordable?

In times past, shopping for vodka meant browsing exclusively among established brands. For good value, you'd look for the best-selling vodka brand, like Tito's. Or perhaps you'd settle on the higher-end Grey Goose or rye-based Belvedere when the occasion called. Nowadays, though, there's another shopping avenue to consider: grocery-brand vodka.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing private-label spirits, adding vodka to their shopping carts. After all, rather than heading intentionally to a liquor store, shoppers can pick up value-priced bottles at retailers like Trader Joe's and Costco, with no need to make an extra stop. Renditions from both grocers are well received, with fans avidly speculating about who makes the vodka in these bottles.

So buying a good bottle of liquor alongside your produce is convenient and all, but what about the price? After all, low costs continue to be an enticing factor for private-label spirits, and these two retailers are no exception. At Trader Joe's, you can grab a 750-milliliter bottle of Small Batch Vodka or TX Vodka for an accessible $9.99. Meanwhile, Costco is even cheaper, with a sizable 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature American Vodka available for around $12.99 to $13.99 (or the equivalent of about $5.70 per 750-milliliter bottle). The retailer also sells the same-sized bottle of its iconic Kirkland Signature French Vodka for around the $20 mark. So across the board, Costco sells cheaper bottles of the spirit, not to say that Trader Joe's is a bad place to purchase liquor.