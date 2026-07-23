Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Grocery-Brand Vodka Is More Affordable?
In times past, shopping for vodka meant browsing exclusively among established brands. For good value, you'd look for the best-selling vodka brand, like Tito's. Or perhaps you'd settle on the higher-end Grey Goose or rye-based Belvedere when the occasion called. Nowadays, though, there's another shopping avenue to consider: grocery-brand vodka.
Consumers are increasingly purchasing private-label spirits, adding vodka to their shopping carts. After all, rather than heading intentionally to a liquor store, shoppers can pick up value-priced bottles at retailers like Trader Joe's and Costco, with no need to make an extra stop. Renditions from both grocers are well received, with fans avidly speculating about who makes the vodka in these bottles.
So buying a good bottle of liquor alongside your produce is convenient and all, but what about the price? After all, low costs continue to be an enticing factor for private-label spirits, and these two retailers are no exception. At Trader Joe's, you can grab a 750-milliliter bottle of Small Batch Vodka or TX Vodka for an accessible $9.99. Meanwhile, Costco is even cheaper, with a sizable 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature American Vodka available for around $12.99 to $13.99 (or the equivalent of about $5.70 per 750-milliliter bottle). The retailer also sells the same-sized bottle of its iconic Kirkland Signature French Vodka for around the $20 mark. So across the board, Costco sells cheaper bottles of the spirit, not to say that Trader Joe's is a bad place to purchase liquor.
Costco offers two affordable vodka options
Costco's vodka selection is no hidden secret; consumers have been fascinated by the retailer's spirit offerings for well over a decade. The store's American Signature Vodka, which is produced in California by a dedicated private-label brand, turns heads with its accessible price. Compared to the two vodkas sold at Trader Joe's, this is dependably the cheapest grocery-store bottle. Keep in mind that spirit prices fluctuate by a few dollars depending on location.
Both critics and Costco shoppers recommend the spirit. It's a terrific value for group occasions, letting you serve an array of easy two-ingredient vodka cocktails without stretching the budget. Distilled from corn, it's neutral and won't overwhelm drinks, although it also won't offer much character of its own. For a silkier-tasting liquor, you can also pay the extra $6 to $7 for Kirkland Signature Five Times Distilled Vodka. Customers once speculated this viral spirit was rebottled Grey Goose, a claim that has since been refuted, although this vodka is also made in France. Smooth and elegant, this liquor still comes out cheaper than Trader Joe's bottles.
Keep in mind that Costco's sale of alcohol is highly regional. Some states allow the retailer to sell only beer and wine, others prohibit alcohol sales altogether, while others carry the famed spirits. So check your warehouse for availability and pricing.
Trader Joe's well-priced vodka garner positive reviews
Costco may stock the more affordable vodka options, but Trader Joe's spirit offerings aren't a bad value, either. Easiest to find is the 10 times distilled Small Batch Vodka, available at most Trader Joe's locations that sell spirits. This bottle comes in a touch stronger than Costco's American Signature Vodka, containing 44% ABV as opposed to 40% ABV. Crafted from corn, the spirit is made by Minhas Micro Distillery, a contract brewery and distillery in Wisconsin. Users report a positive experience with the liquor, making it a solid item to throw in the cart alongside Trader Joe's affordable frozen meals.
For the same price, you can also snag TX Vodka, which also starts with a corn base but is distilled six times, thereby retaining more character. Similar to Costco's comparisons to Grey Goose, some suggest this spirit is an intentional Tito's dupe, crafted with similar production techniques. So for fans of the Texas spirit, it's a bottle worth sampling. "This is an extremely solid vodka whose sweetness can bring quite a lot to the table," one Reddit user noted. Like Costco, the availability of alcoholat Trader Joe's varies by state. However, if you come across either of these bottles, you'll get your hands on a great-value private-label spirit.