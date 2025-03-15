What To Mix With Vodka For Easy, 2-Ingredient Cocktails

After a long day of work, or a fantastic day of play, nothing caps off an evening like a homemade cocktail, enjoyed on your patio, couch, or even balcony with a view (it's a lot cheaper than drinking in restaurants or bars, these days). But alcoholic beverage recipes have gotten somewhat absurdly complicated, with too many ingredients to count. Let's get back to basics, with Roger Kamholz, who has a new cocktail recipe book entitled "Pour Together" coming out in late March, 2025. Food Republic spoke to him about vodka mixers that make for easy two-ingredient cocktails.

"Most vodkas have a largely neutral flavor by design, making the spirit a blank canvas enabling other ingredients in a cocktail to shine," he said. "So you can experiment with the entire smoothie stand of fresh juices." He told us that classic vodka cocktails, including those where the other ingredient is a juice, "have stood the test of time because they're approachable, predictable[,] and unfussy." And vodka itself stands the test of time — you have a good 10 to 20 years to finish off the same bottle with these mix-ins.